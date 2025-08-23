Wedbush Issues Optimistic Estimate for NVIDIA Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

