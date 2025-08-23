WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $49.42. Approximately 32,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 38,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $254.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $160,060,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,451,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $10,293,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund by 414.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 203,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 164,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $6,479,000.

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (GDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide leveraged exposure, in approximately equal proportion, to US-listed gold futures and US large-cap equities. GDE was launched on Mar 17, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

