YANKCOM Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of YANKCOM Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,792,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,961,203,000 after buying an additional 234,123 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 253,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,127,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $507.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.11.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,850 shares of company stock worth $4,406,512. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

