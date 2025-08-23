Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Shares Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yotta Acquisition
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.