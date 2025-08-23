Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Shares Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

