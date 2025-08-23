Zacks Research Estimates Neogen’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Neogen Stock Up 0.7%

NEOG opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,550,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,180,000 after buying an additional 1,912,877 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after buying an additional 7,729,650 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,540,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.