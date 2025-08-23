Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Neogen Earnings

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEOG. William Blair downgraded Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Neogen has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,387,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,761,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 169.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

