Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WGO Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 73,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 83.7% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.