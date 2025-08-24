1,102 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 7,572.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bancorp by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 657,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $120,669. This trade represents a 40.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $72.73 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%.The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

