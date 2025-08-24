180,987 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 180,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 807,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.0% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,890.60. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,727.44. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

