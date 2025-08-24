27,130 Shares in Wayfair Inc. $W Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 15,266.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wayfair by 3,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $77.7630 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $6,805,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 459,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,757,975.11. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 85,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $6,805,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,763,099.59. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,789 shares of company stock valued at $87,587,895. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

