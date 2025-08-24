38,657 Shares in WD-40 Company $WDFC Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 248,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WD-40 by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 28,448.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113,792 shares during the period. Finally, GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd raised its position in WD-40 by 245.0% in the first quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 64,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $222.57 on Friday. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

