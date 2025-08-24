414,482 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 414,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

