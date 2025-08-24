46,916 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 520.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $221.83 on Friday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.07 and a 52-week high of $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.24.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%.The business had revenue of $419.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALG

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.