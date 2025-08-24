47,050 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,189.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $75,256.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 100,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,687.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $783.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.03. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

