ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 28,655.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $93,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after acquiring an additional 643,661 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,252,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,367,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,048,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,633. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.38. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

