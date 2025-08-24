Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CEO Sells 167,443 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 167,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $13,412,184.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Affirm Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

