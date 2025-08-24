Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CEO Sells 167,443 Shares

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2025

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 167,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $13,412,184.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Affirm Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

