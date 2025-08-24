AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AGCO were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after buying an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,022,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,745,000 after purchasing an additional 361,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,185,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This trade represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $116.5820 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

AGCO declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

