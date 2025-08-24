Algert Global LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $97.47.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

