Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 100 NVR, Inc. $NVR

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Up 3.4%

NVR stock opened at $8,223.8250 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7,660.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,366.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $120.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

