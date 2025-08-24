Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 116,620 PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 23,157 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,019.66. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 10,000 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Trading Up 8.3%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.72 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $629.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIOT

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.