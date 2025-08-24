Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509,407 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $792,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $100.08 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

