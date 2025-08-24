Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after purchasing an additional 370,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $292.2970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.08. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

