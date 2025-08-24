Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McEwen Inc. $MUX

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in McEwen were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in McEwen by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McEwen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in McEwen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in McEwen by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 438,088 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $10.8590 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $587.58 million, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. McEwen Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

McEwen ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In related news, Director Ian J. Ball sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $27,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

