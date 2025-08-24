Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,492,050.53. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 4.0%

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

