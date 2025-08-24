Algert Global LLC Buys 10,140 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 234.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN stock opened at $44.3610 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.