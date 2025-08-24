Algert Global LLC Buys New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 224,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $132,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 551,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,353.02. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 732,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,058.47. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,512,691 shares of company stock valued at $85,942,764. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Trading Up 5.0%

CXM stock opened at $8.7150 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%.The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

