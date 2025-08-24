Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 15,110 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

