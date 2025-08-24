Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,499 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.8650 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $657.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

