Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 551.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 2.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

