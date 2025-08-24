Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $13.2350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,344.54. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

