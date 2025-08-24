Algert Global LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 358,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,420,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.5890 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

