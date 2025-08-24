Algert Global LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Grindr Inc. $GRND

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,565 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRND. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at about $20,049,000. Bwcp LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,088,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,436,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,230,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 974,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 327,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 852,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $20,401,928.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,588,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,271,587.31. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 56,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,328,660.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 752,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,663,381.18. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,122 shares of company stock worth $50,077,399. 67.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grindr

Grindr Stock Up 0.5%

Grindr stock opened at $15.8150 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Grindr had a positive return on equity of 84.93% and a negative net margin of 14.41%.The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grindr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.