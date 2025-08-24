Algert Global LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.18% of Gannett worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gannett by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 988,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gannett by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Gannett by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.2450 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.62.

About Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. Gannett had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.13 million.

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

