Algert Global LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 44.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 121.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 35.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 107.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

