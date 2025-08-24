Algert Global LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of CommScope worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 671,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,507,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,783.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%.CommScope’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on CommScope in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

