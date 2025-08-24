Algert Global LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,632.34. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

PTGX stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%.The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

