Algert Global LLC Invests $661,000 in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 76.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vicor by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Insider Activity

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The business had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. This trade represents a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

