Algert Global LLC Lowers Stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $92,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,414. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $390,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,532.36. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $766,420. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPX opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

