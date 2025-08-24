Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,627 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.4940 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

