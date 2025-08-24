Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in Open Lending Corporation $LPRO

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 9,753,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 619,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Open Lending Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.92. Open Lending Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.