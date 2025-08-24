Algert Global LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of SEDG opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The business had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

