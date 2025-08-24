Algert Global LLC Makes New $922,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 207.1% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after buying an additional 227,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.