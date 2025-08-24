Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

ALB stock opened at $81.2970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. Albemarle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

