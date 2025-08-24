Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $195.3350 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $201.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.