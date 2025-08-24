Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited $G

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.3260 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.