Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Humana Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:HUM opened at $300.0120 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $382.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

