Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $897,549,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $102.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,920 shares of company stock worth $15,487,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.