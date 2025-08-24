Algert Global LLC Purchases 11,933 Shares of IBEX Limited $IBEX

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IBEX by 8,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 392.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $404.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.77. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In other news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $140,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,759.12. The trade was a 68.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,990. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,647 over the last 90 days. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IBEX

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.