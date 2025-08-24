Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QBTS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,554. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 58,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $950,619.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,629.33. This represents a 30.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,787 shares of company stock worth $6,389,513. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 42.86, a current ratio of 42.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.41. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.