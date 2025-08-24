Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $606,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,340. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,806,490. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGTI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

